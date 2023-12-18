Don't badmouth this builder - he'll tell dad

Meet custom home builder Dave Nash. Some of Dave’s customers say he has an interesting customer service philosophy.

"(He said) 'I'll sue you, you don't know who I am,'" Kim said.

"(He said) 'You can't do anything to me. My dad's a lawyer,'" Kelly said.

One couple said that when Dave knows he owes them money, he won’t agree to pay up, until they agree to shut up, and not talk about him.

"(I said) 'I can go and say anything I want' and he said, 'Oh if you do, I will sue you,'" Kathy said.

And if you go to Dave's office to sort things out, good luck.

Undercover video: "Can you call Dave and get him here?"

Secretary: "Uh .... nope."

