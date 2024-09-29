'Don’t give up': Beating lung cancer one step at a time

Hundreds of people roamed through the Detroit Zoo on Sunday morning for the 11th annual American Lung Association Lung Force Walk.

"We try to build community and support for the patients and families and caregivers that are affected by lung cancer and lung disease," said Dr. Christina Glenn, a board member of the American Lung Association.

Over 900 people walked 1.5 miles through the zoo, which began with a ribbon-cutting and loud cheers from the crowd.

"We have various activities," said Erica Murray, development manager with A.L.A. "We have field activities. We have yoga going on. We have vendors. We have our merch store.

This year’s goal was to raise $125,000, Murray said. It goes to local and national research and various programs including screening events, vape awareness, and educations events where community members go into schools and teach students about asthma care.

"It helps with our mission," Murray said. "It helps with advocacy and everything else that we have available that we, you know, want to have for the community."

Karen Undieme is grateful for the help and events like these she said. She donned a white sash that had the word "survivor" on it.

"When you get a diagnosis of Stage 3 lung cancer it’s very scary," Undieme said. "You can beat this. And, it’s events like this, positivity and support from family and friends that you can beat it."

A.L.A. said that lung disease impacts over a million people in the area.

Undieme was one of them. She said staying positive helped her beat it. Now, she’s been cancer-free for three years.

She said she wants to be a vision of hope for others who are currently battling the disease.

"Don’t give up," Undieme said matter-of-factly. "Positive, support, friendship, reach out. But you can do it. You can beat this."