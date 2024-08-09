Downed powerline closes all lanes of I-96 between Milford and Wixom roads

article

All lanes of both east and westbound I-96 are closed between Milford and Wixom roads due to a wire across the freeway Friday morning.

The closure was first reported at 7:10 a.m. As of 8:10 a.m., the wire is still across the road and burning in the grass along the freeway. Drivers expressed frustration with the closure, saying that some people are trapped on the freeway with no exits to get off and take another way.

A downed powerline flames along I-96 in Lyon Township on Aug. 9, 2024.

The wire was brought down by a crane working in the construction zone.

Fire crews are at the scene and DTE trucks are on the way to address the live wire.

Stay with FOX 2 for updates.