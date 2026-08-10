Detroit woman accused of pointing gun at children, barricading herself in home

The Brief One woman is in custody after barricading herself Saturday night during a police scene. The woman allegedly waived a gun at a group of children. Neighbors believe this all stemmed from a mental health issue.



Detroit police responded to a situation on the city’s west side over the weekend involving a woman allegedly waving a gun at a group of children.

The backstory:

Officials say the children were making their way to a park on Saturday not far from their home on Asbury and Pembroke when a neighbor a couple of doors down pulled out a gun and threatened them. The mother of those children spoke to FOX 2 on Monday.

What they're saying:

"She said the kids not going to make it back home, and she said they wasn’t welcomed back over here even though they live over here," the mother of the children said. "I wanted to fight, I did, but the way she came out, I have an older brother who just got done fighting cancer who said the way she set up, it doesn’t sound like she’s in her right mind. Just call the police."

After police were called, the woman barricaded herself inside the home for several hours, finally surrendering around 1 a.m. Sunday. Neighbors believe this all stemmed from a mental health issue.

Here is what Detroit police had to say:

"Well, I think anytime someone points a firearm at children, allegedly points at children, mental health does become a concern," said Commander Ian Severy. "But at this point, we are unable to confirm any true diagnoses or situations regarding that."

What's next:

Detroit police are not confirming whether or not the woman had any mental health issues, and they say they will not be giving any updates or additional information on what happened.

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