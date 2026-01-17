Downriver drug dealer busted with cocaine, crystal meth

article

The Brief A search warrant executed Jan. 15 lead to an arrest. 300 grams of cocaine and crystal methamphetamine were seized. Multiple agencies were involved.



The Metro Narcotics Enforcement Team (MNET) received a Crime Stoppers tip regarding a drug dealer in the Downriver area recently, and after an investigation, made an arrest.

Police seized 289 grams of cocaine and 11 grams of crystal methamphetamine while executing a search warrant in a Downriver community. Officers with MNET were assisted by the Downriver SWAT team.

Police didn't say which community the raid happened in, as the investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information on this case, or with other tips for Crime Stoppers can leave anonymous messages at 1-800-SPEAKUP.

