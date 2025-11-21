Downtown Detroit hosts annual Adoption Day Celebration

The Brief The Third Circuit Court of Michigan as it hosted their annual Adoption Day Celebration where Wayne County families see the official expansion of their ranks. The Court finalized adoptions for people who have successfully fostered children that were removed from their parents.



It was a special night for many families in the Detroit area who are seeing their crews grow just in time for the holidays after a special adoption ceremony downtown.

Big picture view:

Santa Claus will have some extra presents for some really blessed families for the 2025 holiday season as they welcome some new little ones into their homes in a grand celebration of adoption and love.

Not many dry eyes in the house at the Third Circuit Court of Michigan as it hosted their annual Adoption Day Celebration where Wayne County families see the official expansion of their ranks.

The Court finalized adoptions for people who have successfully fostered children that were removed from their parents or guardian’s care and custody.

Families like the Vann Atter’s of Livonia, who have two children of their own, but were told by their doctor having more babies would be too risky.

That’s when Theresa and Jay chose the journey of adoption and fell in love with little Gabriella right away.

"Everything just kind of worked out. We decided we wanted a bigger family," said adoptive parents Theresa and Jay Vannatter.

What you can do:

To find out more about how to adopt in Wayne County, you can tap here.