Downtown Detroit to light up red, white and blue as thank you to essential workers

Detroit is going red, white and blue beginning tonight, Friday, April 3, at nightfall.

Nearly a dozen buildings in downtown Detroit will light up the skyline with those colors in honor of those working tirelessly through the Covid-19 crisis.

Bedrock has partnered with the business owners for the display. They say it’s a special thank you to police officers, firemen, grocery workers, delivery people and, of course, the doctors and nurses.

Properties that are participating include The Ally Detroit Center, One Woodward Building, One Campus Martius, The Z Lot, David Stott, the Federal Reserve Building, TCF Center, Ford Field, One Kennedy Square, 150 West Jefferson, and CN Tower at the Penobscot Building.

You can see the lights downtown every night until the governor’s stay safe order has been lifted.

If you have red, white or blue lights at your home or business, you’re also invited to join in to amplify the support.