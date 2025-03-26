Downtown Streets Eats: Food trucks return to Detroit soon

article

The Brief Downtown Street Eats returns April 7. From 11 a.m. until 3 p.m., food truck will be set up at Cadillac Square and the Woodward Esplanad. More than 80 food trucks will rotate weekly through Oct. 10.



Work or live near Downtown Detroit? It's almost time to grab a bite to eat from an array of food trucks that set up on weekdays.

Downtown Street Eats returns to Cadillac Square and the Woodward Esplanad on April 7 with a mix of food options from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday through Friday until Oct. 10. More than 80 trucks will be rotated throughout the season.

"Each year, our Downtown Detroit Street Eats program brings something new and exciting to the table," said Laura Dean, director of parks and public spaces for the Downtown Detroit Partnership. "With a fantastic mix of returning favorites and fresh food trucks joining the lineup, there’s no shortage of delicious options to explore. We’re proud to support local food entrepreneurs and create a vibrant lunchtime destination where Detroiters and visitors can gather, discover new flavors and enjoy the city’s energy."

Week 1 food truck lineup

Monday, April 7

Gambino’s Catering, The Great Greek Mediterranean Grill

Tuesday, April 8

Big Bo’s Grill, Cynt-Sational Eats, Impasto, The Rolling Stone Pizza, This & That Café, Twisted Street BBQ

Wednesday, April 9

Hero or Villain Food Truck, Smoke Ring, The Rolling Stoves, Wing Snob

Thursday, April 10

Fun Food Express, Grand Traverse Pie Co., Los Dos Amigos Taco Truck, Sonny’s Hamburgers, The Lobster Food Truck

Friday, April 11

Clara’s Place, Hero or Villain Food Truck