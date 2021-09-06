Dozens of classic cars destroyed by fire in Traverse City

article

Fire destroyed about a dozen classic cars at a restoration shop near Traverse City, authorities said.

Sensors triggered a fire alarm Sunday morning at the shop in East Bay Township. Firefighters were able to save a few cars but many were destroyed.

"It's sad to see that kind of loss," Grand Traverse Metro Fire Chief Pat Parker told the Traverse City Record-Eagle.

He said there was no easily accessible water to fight the fire. Water was trucked to the site with assistance from at least five townships.

There were no injuries.