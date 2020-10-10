DPD investigates shooting, after 62-year-old man was found shot multiple times, pronounced dead at scene

Detroit Police are investigating a deadly shooting that resulted to the death of a 62-year-old man.

Police say on Saturday afternoon around 4:30, the man was found unresponsive in the area of Southbound Lodge Service Drive near Wisconsin. It appeared that the man had been shot multiple times.

Medics responded to the scene and pronounced him dead.

Police have no leads on a possible suspect at this time.

The investigation is still ongoing, and if you have any information, you’re asked to call the Detroit Police Department’s Homicide Section at 313-596-2260, or Crime Stoppers at 1-800 Speak Up.

