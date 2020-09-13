DPD launches investigation after squad car hits pedestrian

It was on Beaubien near Monroe, where Detroit Police said one of their officers hit a pedestrian early Saturday morning.

The officer was on-duty and driving a squad car during the time of the accident.

The pedestrian, a 36-year-old woman, was taken to the hospital and listed in stable condition.

"You know, everyone has to be careful, but it's still the responsibility of the person in the vehicle to make sure they don't hit nobody," said Detroiter Damon Banks.

Since the accident, DPD has launched an internal investigation, but not releasing a lot of information to the media. It's unclear if the pedestrian had the right of way.

"I even look both ways, even when the light says go because you just never know," said Jerelle Mosley. "You have to be careful."

There is usually a strong police presence in Greektown, particularly on the weekends.

"When I come down here, they're everywhere. So I feel protected. We need them around here. I'm glad they're doing an investigation to see what happened," Mosley said.

