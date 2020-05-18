Dr. Joneigh Kaldun talks about likelihood of a coronavirus 2nd wave in Michigan

The state of Michigan's chief medical executive spoke with FOX 2 Monday about a second wave of the coronavirus possibility.

Dr. Joneigh Khaldun joined Roop Raj 1-on-1.

Khaldun: "I don’t get so much into the politics of things but what I do want to make sure of, is people understand how serious this disease is. I know there are some areas of the state that have not seen as many cases, but it’s still very concerning. Most counties in the state do have cases. We do know one case can infect an additional 20 people. We know that people are dying. We are learning more about these new mysterious illnesses in children. So I want people to understand that they may not have personally been affected, but it is impacting other people in the state."

FOX 2: "What about mask use? Many people are using them, but some are not."

Khaldun: "If you are going out, please do wear a cloth mask. I’ve seen people making masks out of a sock, you can use a bandanna. It’s not that hard. I hope people will heed these warnings, wear a mask when they go out and also maintain that 6-foot social distancing."

FOX 2: "Many have the N-95 masks, are those necessary. Some people are using cloth masks, are those good enough?

Khaldun: "That’s a great question and it depends on your level of risk. So people like myself or emergency doctors, people who need to do intubations, when you’re really in the face of someone, and you know there will be aerosolizing procedures as we call them, that’s when you are at the highest risk for getting the disease. That’s when you want to wear full PPE, N95 masks. But by and large for most other people, when you’re not doing those types of invasive procedures, if you’re just walking past someone in a store, just using a cloth mask is sufficient by and large for your average daily interaction to prevent spread of the disease to others."

FOX 2: "How concerned are you about a second wave of COVID-19?"

Khaldun: "That’s absolutely very likely. We are still seeing many cases every day. We know one person can infect an additional 20 people, we know that we don’t have immunity by large in the community. We know there’s no antiviral, so as we start slowly dialing up, expect there to be more cases. That’s why it’s important that we open up cautiously, that we don’t do it too soon - so that we have testing, so we can identify cases, making sure our public health departments can do contact tracing so people can isolate themselves. And making sure we protect our hospital capacity, so they can take care of a surge in patients."