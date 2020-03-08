Drag racing vehicle loses control, crashes into building critically injuring 3

Police say that three people are in critical condition after the vehicle they were in crashed into a building shortly before 3:30 a.m. Sunday morning in the area of 8 mile and Mound.

The three people hospitalized include the driver of the vehicle, a 34-year-old woman and her passengers, a 35-year-old female and a 42-year-old male.

According to police, the crash happened after the driver lost control drag racing on southbound Mound crashing into the building.

Police say the investigation continues.