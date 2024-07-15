The Drew Crew golf scramble is July 26 as spinal cord injury fundraiser hits 12th year

Calling all golfers - the Drew Crew is back with another charity golf scramble - this is the 12th year for the event which began after Drew Clayborn's spinal cord injury 14 years ago.

"We all have things we have to fight through every single day and this is mine - this is my battle and I'm okay with it," he said.

Clayborn was paralyzed when he was in high school - trying to do a backflip. Soon after, his family started their nonprofit - The Drew Crew - raising money for Clayborn's around-the-clock care and to help other people in similar situations.

"We help others like myself, who have been hurt from spinal cord injuries and other forms of paralysis," he said. "I've been very blessed - and because of that, I was able to graduate high school, go to college at U of M.

"Not just all my efforts but the efforts of the community I had around me, and now I get to pass that along to other people."

Which brings us back to this fundraiser in just a couple of weeks on Friday, July 26.

"The biggest push right now is to hopefully get as many golfers as we can," Clayborn said.

There are still plenty of spots but golfers need to sign up now - the event is at the Pine Knob golf club in Clarkston and includes food, drinks, a DJ, a raffle and plenty of fun.

"I am so excited for this event because it's our first year here," he said. "And we have eight hole-in-one contests on the course. Some beat the pros on the course - we'll have shotgun cannons that will shoot the ball over 300 yards and it's going to be a lot of fun."

For more information go to this link HERE.

Drew Clayborn



