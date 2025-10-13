Driver causes road rage crash after kicking vehicle 'for no apparent reason' in Detroit

The Brief A driver allegedly caused a crash after kicking another driver's vehicle in Detroit. Police said the suspect driver cut off the victim and brake-checked them as they tried to get away. The victim told police that it happened "for no apparent reason," and they do not know the suspect.



A suspect allegedly kicked a vehicle for no reason in Detroit on Sunday afternoon, leading to a road rage incident that included a crash and more damage to the victim's vehicle.

What we know:

According to Michigan State Police, the victim reported that an unknown man in an orange Dodge Challenger started kicking their Toyota "for no apparent reason" around 1 p.m. The victim told police that there was no physical altercation before this, and they did not know the suspect.

The encounter led to the driver of the Toyota getting onto the Southfield Freeway in an attempt to get away. However, the Challenger followed.

While the Toyota driver was on the southbound side of the freeway near 7 Mile, the Challenger allegedly aggressively cut off the vehicle and brake-checked the driver, causing a crash.

After the crash, police said the Challenger driver climbed onto the Toyota and started kicking the windshield until a passenger got out. The suspect then sped away.

"The callers in this incident tried everything to get away from this suspect," said MSP F/Lt. Mike Shaw. "We do want to remind drivers if they do come across a aggressive driver to also call 911 when they are trying to separate themselves from the suspect. Unfortunately, you just don’t know what these suspects might do."

Police were able to locate the Challenger in the area of Grand River and Livernois, and tried to stop the driver, but he fled. MSP said troopers did not chase the suspect because he was driving recklessly.

Troopers then began to prepare a search warrant for the suspect's home, but ended up not needing it because he was stopped and arrested for an unrelated incident in Southfield.

What's next:

The Challenger was seized, and an investigation is ongoing.