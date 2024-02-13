Teen dies in car crash while fleeing Southfield police

A 19-year-old driver died in a car crash while attempting to flee from police in a stolen vehicle on Tuesday.

The incident took place around 7:30 p.m., at Westhampton Avenue and Evergreen Road in Southfield, according to police.

The driver "immediately hit a fence on Evergreen," according to a police press release. "Rescue personnel transported the 19-year-old driver to a local hospital where he was later pronounced deceased. Two 17-year-old female passengers were transported to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries."

No other details were provided at this time. An investigation remains ongoing.

