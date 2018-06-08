Driver killed after ejected from vehicle in I-275 rollover crash

A 39-year-old man was ejected from his vehicle and killed in a crash on I-275 early Thursday morning.

According to Michigan State Police, troopers responded to a rollover crash on northbound I-275 near Ford Road around 6:50 a.m.

Police say the driver sustained a blown flat tire, causing the driver to lose control and roll over.

The driver, who has not yet been identified, was not wearing a seatbelt and was ejected from the 1996 Ford vehicle.

