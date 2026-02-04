ICE in Pontiac: Agency releases statement about operation after agents seen in city
PONTIAC, Mich. (FOX 2) - After reports of Immigrations and Customs Enforcement (ICE) agents in Pontiac over the weekend, the agency responded, saying their presence was part of a targeted operation.
FOX 2 reached out to ICE and the Oakland County Sheriff's Office after photos posted Sunday morning showed agents in the area of Baldwin and Hopkins.
At the time, the sheriff's office said it was not aware of any Pontiac ICE operations, but a few days later, the agency did confirm that they were there to remove a woman from El Salvador who had a final order of removal since 2022. According to ICE Assistant Secretary Tricia McLaughlin, that woman was previously removed from the United States.
Four other people who were with the woman were also detained because they were also undocumented, ICE said. They remain detained.
The Source: This information is from ICE Assistant Secretary Tricia McLaughlin.