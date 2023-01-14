Driver still unidentified after being killed in fiery crash in Oakland County

A driver is dead following a fiery crash on I-75 in Oakland County on Saturday.

Police say they got a 911 call about a brush fire along I-75 near Dixie Hwy.

Firefighters made the scene and discovered it was a car. Once the car fire was put out, a body was found in the vehicle, police said.

Investigators say the driver was northbound on I-75 Fwy when they lost control, went off the roadway, and crashed into a tree.

The driver still has not been identified.

Anyone who may have witnessed this crash is asked to call the Metro North Post at 248-584-5740.