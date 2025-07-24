Driver wanted after causing semi-truck rollover crash in Troy, police say

article

Troy police are searching for a driver who caused a rollover semi-truck crash when they crossed the center line earlier this week.

According to police, a truck was traveling south on Adams Road, south of South Boulevard, at 1:23 p.m. Tuesday when a white Cadillac Lyriq crossed the center line. This caused the truck to swerve to avoid hitting the SUV.

The truck instead rolled over into the ditch. No one was injured, but the road had to be closed for hours to clean up the mess.

Police are now trying to find the driver of the Lyriq, which was caught crossing the line on the truck's dashcam. Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 248-524-0777 or email TroyPDCrimeAlert@troymi.gov.