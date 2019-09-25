Driver wanted after high-speed police chase from Harrison Twp down I-94 to Detroit

article

The Macomb County Sheriff's Office is investigating a high speed chase down I-94 from Harrison Township to Detroit Wednesday morning.

We're told deputies were chasing someone in a stolen vehicle.

The driver eventually got off I-94 at the Conner exit, but appears to have wanted to get back onto the highway. However, the I-94 ramp there was closed off - and the driver drove through the barricade.

The suspect eventually abandoned the car on I-94 and ran off.

It's not known right now if police have anybody in custody, or how many people were inside the car.

Nobody was hurt in the high-speed chase.