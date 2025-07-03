Driver wanted after Warren antifreeze spill that cost $10,000+ to clean up

The Brief A container left behind on Eight Mile spilled about 175 gallons of antifreeze on the road. Police said the cleanup and emergency response cost more than $10,000. The driver responsible is now wanted.



Warren police are currently searching for a driver who dropped a large container of antifreeze on Eight Mile and left it Tuesday morning.

That container leaked, spilling about 175 gallons onto the road.

The backstory:

Security video captured a black Ford pickup truck driving on Eight Mile near Van Dyke around 4:20 a.m. Tuesday while pulling a trailer with the container of antifreeze on it. After dropping that container onto the road, the driver continued, leaving it behind.

By the time first responders were called to the scene around 5:45 a.m., the container had leaked. Though it was determined there was no environmental risk from the spill, officials estimate that the emergency and response cost more than $10,000.

The container had no identifying markers, and police are now working to find the person who dropped it. The truck, which also appeared to have a yellow cage in the bed, was last seen traveling north on Van Dyke to Stephens.

What you can do:

Anyone with information is asked to contact Warren police at 586-574-4771 or raddis@warrenpd.org.