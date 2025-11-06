Drunk driver arrested after going wrong way on I-75 with young kids in vehicle
TROY, Mich. (FOX 2) - A drunk driver spotted going the wrong way on I-75 in Troy last weekend had two young children in the vehicle, police said.
Officers were called to I-75 near Crooks just before 11 p.m. Nov. 1 because a GMC Terrain was traveling north in the southbound lanes of the freeway. When police stopped the vehicle, they noticed a strong odor of alcohol coming from the 35-year-old Redford man who was driving.
Police said his eyes were also bloodshot and glassy, and there was an empty beer can in the center console. Two children, ages 2 and 5 were in the vehicle, along with a 35-year-old woman.
The man was arrested and brought to the Troy lock-up facility, where he poorly performed sobriety tests, police said.
He blew .12 and .118 on a chemical breath test. The legal blood alcohol content (BAC) limit for driving in Michigan is .08.
The man was charged with operating while intoxicated with occupants under 16 - child endangerment and open intoxicants in a vehicle. The passenger was not arrested or charged.
What's next:
The driver is scheduled to be arraigned on Nov. 19.
