'Drunksgiving,' metro Detroit bars fill up on the eve of Thanksgiving

The night before Thanksgiving is a holiday in itself and while some families are preparing the food for the big day, others are grabbing drinks on what's known as the busiest bar night of the year.

The bars have been filling up throughout Wednesday evening, and many locations tell FOX 2 the scene they see is nothing new.

"I mean there’s a lot of families that have to get together tomorrow," said lead bartender Zach Hines at Tin Roof. "So I’m assuming there’s a lot of people who don’t want to be with their families the night before they want to drink about it."

Drinksgiving, Drunksgiving, Black Out Wednesday, Thanksgiving Eve. No matter what it's called, the Wednesday night before Thanksgiving is known as one of the biggest bar nights of the year. Every year, Tin Roof in downtown Detroit sees a big crowd. They say what draws people in is the anxiety of the holiday.

"They want to get treated with some food, and they want to have some drinks," said Hines. "I think it’s family stress. You know there’s so much going on tomorrow that everyone wants to just not think about it."

Manager Darrien Allen of ‘Sweetwaters’, located a few blocks away, says some just want to get away and be with friends.

"At the end of the day we all go out and try to show thanks and try to get with our peers and loved ones and enjoy the evening before we all spend that lovely dinner together," said Allen.

Sweetwaters, say they always see a large crowd the night before Turkey Day. Their message: party responsibly.

"Even before you drink make sure your plans on getting home is very well planned out," said Allen.

Capt. Sederick Dunbar says Detroit police have increased patrols on Wednesday night, especially in the areas where there are lots of bars and liquor stores.

"Please utilize designated drivers, your family, your friends, and also whatever ride-share services that are available to you," said Dunbar. "If you are caught drinking and driving tonight, impaired driving, that you can spend up to 72-hours in jail initially. They will 100% miss Thanksgiving tomorrow night if you’re caught impaired driving today."

According to the national highway traffic safety report between 2018-2022, 479 drivers were involved in fatal traffic crashes on Thanksgiving eve.

30% of them had a blood alcohol level above .08.

"Enjoy tonight safely responsibly so you can enjoy tomorrow night," said Dunbar. "Go out to the parade with us. And go home and enjoy time with your loved ones."

Police also say if you see a driver drinking and driving, don't follow them. Just call 911 immediately.

Featured article



