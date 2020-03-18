DTE Energy says 3 workers have tested positive for Covid-19

article

DTE Energy released news Wednesday that three of its employees have tested positive for the coronavirus COVID-19 in the past 24 hours.

Additionally, DTE said that two of its vendors had also informed them of three separate positive cases.

DTE says none of these employees or contractors were involved with or had any contact with customers – and that these positive tests won’t have any impact on DTE’s customers.

DTE says it is isolating all work locations connected with those three employees and sanitizing them according to CDC guidelines. In one location, the office has been temporarily closed for a deep cleaning.

DTE Medical Services staff also notified people who worked with or near the ill employees, and they are being self-quarantined for 14 days to avoid spreading the virus.

Tree trimming, as well as outdoor work on the electrical grid and natural gas infrastructure is continuing as scheduled since people are outside and can practice social distancing while performing their work safely.

Since Sunday, all employees in roles that can be performed from home without compromising service to customers or each other are working remotely.

As of Wednesday afternoon, cases in Michigan are at 110, though location details of dozens of the cases are not yet known.

Since the first cases of Covid-19 were confirmed in the state on March 10, Gov. Whitmer has declared a state emergency, closed all schools, prohibited gatherings of more than 50 people, restricted visits to hospitals and other facilities, closed public spaces such as theaters, bars, gyms and casinos, and limited restaurants to carry-out and delivery orders.

Symptoms for coronavirus COVID-19 include fever, coughing and shortness of breath.

To protect yourself, wash your hands well and often, keep them away from your face, and avoid crowds and standing close to people.

And if you do find yourself showing any of these flu or coronavirus symptoms - don't go straight to your doctor's office. That just risks making more people sick, officials urge. Call ahead, and ask if you need to be seen and where