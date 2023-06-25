DTE Energy says Storm Response Team on standby for severe weather Sunday in Southeast Michigan

DTE Energy says crews are on standby for severe weather expected Sunday evening in Southeast Michigan.

The utility company has its Storm Response Team ready if thunderstorms knock out power.

Strong winds could bring down branches onto wires, leading to power outages and potentially dangerous situations if the live wires fall.

What to do if you see a downed wire:

If there is an emergency, such as a fire or you see a power line on an unoccupied car, first call 911 then call the power company. DTE Energy can be reached at 800-477-4747. Consumers Energy can be reached at 800-477-5050.

For non-emergency situations, you can report the wire to DTE online here.

Stay at least 20 feet from the wires. Do not touch the power lines or use an object to touch them. Do not drive over downed wires. Also, avoid touching anything the wire touches, such as a fence or a puddle.

Be sure to keep pets and children away from the lines, too.

If you are inside your vehicle and a wire falls on it, DTE says to stay inside and call 911.

However, if you must get out of the vehicle, DTE advises removing loose clothing, and getting out without touching the frame. Jump with your feet together to avoid touching the vehicle and ground at the same time. Do not remove your feet until you are at least 20 feet away from the vehicle.