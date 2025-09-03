DTE Smart Devices go up in Detroit, aiming to reduce power outages

The Brief DTE is attempting to reduce power outages by the end of the decade, and on Wednesday they made a big step forward. They tell FOX 2 that it's already prevented 16,000 outages this year.



DTE is moving one step closer to reducing power outages. They’re installing ‘smart devices’ throughout Metro Detroit.

Big picture view:

FOX 2 was at Roselawn, near Chicago, and the devices are finally up as Detroiters will see them around town more and more in the coming weeks.

DTE crews Wednesday morning set up the ‘smart grid device’ as part of DTE's 5-year, $10 billion plan to build on the grid and to ultimately reduce outages by 30% and cut outage time by the end of 2029.

What they're saying:

DTE says these devices can improve safety by detecting downed power lines and de-energizing them, reduce outages by re-routing power, and the devices can also quickly pinpoint where there's damage, so crews can begin restoration efforts quicker.

"Since I believe 2020, our overall bills have increased 3% for our average customer," said DTE Director of Project Management Morgan Elliott Andahazy. "When you compare that nationwide we’re actually below average for our overall cost of electrical service. One of the things that we pride ourselves on is while we’re increasing our capital investment to improve reliability, we do keep affordability for our customers top of mind to make sure that we’re making the best decisions to improve reliability as efficiently as we can."

What's next:

DTE says they’re putting up 30 a week through the end of the year. Soon you’ll see more of them around town.