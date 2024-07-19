From Detroit Metro Airport to the Ambassador Bridge, a global outage connected to Microsoft led to disruptions for businesses, governments, banks, and hospitals in Southeast Michigan and beyond Friday morning.

At DTW, the airport asked anyone flying through Detroit on Friday to check the status of their flight before heading to the airport following a widespread global communications outage that affected industries like transportation, media outlets and banks.

At Corewell Health, many of its systems are also impacted by the technology outage. In a statement from its senior director of communications, an official said their teams were "assessing the situation and working together to care for our patients."

"Our hospitals and emergency rooms are open. Some procedures and appointments might be delayed. Please visit CorewellHealth.org for the latest updates," said Mark Geary.

Henry Ford Hospital also reported issues with their systems.

Reports arose following outages involving Microsoft created problems for Visa, ADT security and Amazon, and airlines including American Airlines and Delta, the Associated Press reported Friday.

DTW posted on social media that anyone flying to first check if their flight wasn't delayed. According to the airport's flight status page, the majority of planes were still on time, as of early Friday morning.

It was a different story at Gerald R. Ford International Airport in Grand Rapids, where multiple flights were delayed. The carriers included American Airlines and United.

The Federal Aviation Administration also posted it was "closely monitoring" the outage, saying it was impacting IT systems at U.S. airlines. "Several airlines have requested FAA assistance with ground stops until the issue is resolved. Monitor http://fly.faa.gov for updates."

The outage isn't just impacting business - but the border as well.

According to Windsor Police, there are long delays at the tunnel and Ambassador Bridge due to a "worldwide Microsoft outage" and asked people to please avoid both areas.

In a release from the U.S. Customs and Border Protection, they said the bridge crossing was experiencing longer than normal delays. However, Canadian-bound traffic is not affected by the outage. The disruption is mainly impacting people crossing into the U.S.

Meanwhile, the University of Michigan wrote on social media that 911 and non-emergency service phone lines were experiencing technical difficulties. They asked anyone in an emergency to text 911 from a cell phone.

The American cybersecurity technology company Crowdstrike did not believe the global outage was due to a cyberattack.

According to its CEO, the firm was actively working with customers who were impacted by a "defect found in a single content update for Windows hosts. Mac and Linux hosts are not impacted."

"The issue has been identified, isolated and a fix has been deployed. We refer customers to the support portal for the latest updates and will continue to provide complete and continuous updates on our website," wrote George Kurtz, the president and CEO of Crowdstrike.