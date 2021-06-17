article

One of the two main terminals at Detroit Metro Airport is getting a new name.

The North Terminal will soon be relabeled after current Wayne County Executive Warren Evans.

Opening 13 years ago as part of an expansion of DTW, the Wayne County Airport Authority Board voted on Wednesday for the new name change.

"I am humbled and honored by the Wayne County Airport Authority Board’s action today," said Wayne County Executive Warren C. Evans. "Wayne County is an international gateway because of its airports, and we have worked hard to make them an integral part of the county’s resurgence."

"Mr. Evans has devoted his entire adult life to public service, personally and professionally. Not to mention, he has always been an advocate for our airport system, which is an economic engine and a job creator in our region," said WCAA Board Chair Marvin W. Beatty. "The WCAA Board is pleased Mr. Evans accepted our invitation to rename the North Terminal in his honor."

Evans has worked as an executive since January 2015 and a release said he managed to eliminate the county's multi-million dollar deficit and balanced its budget. Since then, it's earned credit rating upgrades and produced budget surpluses.

Prior to assuming the executive position, he was elected as sheriff.

The dedication ceremony honoring Wayne County Executive Evans will be held in Spring 2022. This will allow time for the Airport Authority to establish a process to phase out the North Terminal name.

Prior to it being called the McNamara Terminal, DTW's other terminal was called the Northwest WoldGateway