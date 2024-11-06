Duggan talks Trump's win; says inflation and border issues helped decide election

Detroit Mayor Mike Duggan is teasing his own political future telling FOX 2 he has a big announcement coming next week, when asked if he plans to run again for a fourth term.

But for now – he’s ready to react to this week in politics.

"I already served one term with Donald Trump as president and we were able to work together reasonably well," he said. "We're gonna try to do it again."

Duggan spoke the same day the state of Michigan was called for Trump.

"I hope he lives up to the promise about getting Detroit resources for more jobs and more police and more security," he said. "Because he kept coming here saying he was going to make it a lot better."

He feels the American people were frustrated with inflation and border issues which swayed voters to make America red again.

Duggan had nothing critical to say of Vice President Kamala Harris – but rather examined the Democratic Party at large.

"Somehow we have lost the confidence of the middle class," Duggan said. "And if we don't get it back, it's hard to see what the future of the party is."

Duggan is hoping the party takes the red wave as a wakeup call.

"As Democrats we're going to have to give that some deep thought as to why we aren't doing a better job appealing to a broader group of people," he said.

As the Biden-Harris administration comes to a close, Duggan offered some poinent, parting words.

"Joe Biden accelerated Detroit's recovery by 10 years," he said. "And we will always be deeply grateful. He had a bond with this city that was special."

Duggan also spoke about Congresswoman Elissa Slotkin’s win for retiring Debbie Stabenow's Senate seat. He called her a good candidate with a good campaign, and that he’d "like to see more of it."