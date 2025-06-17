Dump truck driver killed after popped tire causes crash on US-23
WASHTENAW COUNTY, Mich. (FOX 2) - A dump truck driver died Monday when a tire on his truck popped, causing him to lose control while driving in Washtenaw County.
Michigan State Police said the 47-year-old Flint man was driving a 1994 Western Star dump truck south on US-23 near the Northfield Rest Area when one of his tires popped around 6:45 p.m. He lost control of the truck, went off the road, and hit a tree.
The victim had to be extricated from the truck and was pronounced dead on the scene.
Police do not believe alcohol or drugs were factors in the crash, which remains under investigation.
The Source: This information is from Michigan State Police.