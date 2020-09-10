Eastbound 94 to close this weekend from 75 to 696

A section of I-94 is scheduled to close this weekened for some bridge and roadwork.

According to the Michigan Department of Transportation, all eastbound 94 will be closed between I-75 and I-696. The closure is scheduled to begin at 9 p.m. Friday and all lanes will reopen 5 a.m. Monday.

MDOT crews will be setting bridge beams on the East Grand Boulevard overpass and continue road resurfacing.

Eastbound I-94 traffic will be detoured to southbound I-75, the eastbound Gratiot Connector, northbound Gratiot Avenue, and eastbound I-696 back to eastbound I-94.

MDOT says eastbound I-94 entrance ramps will close starting around 7 p.m. from Grand River Avenue to 11 Mile Road, reopening 5 a.m. Monday.

On the other side, westbound I-94 will be down to one lane between I-75 and the Lodge as crews work on the Second Avenue bridge. Both northbound and southbound I-75 ramps to westbound I-94 will be closed.

