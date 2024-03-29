Easter Fun Fest 2024: Free, family-friendly event in Detroit on Saturday

Heading into Easter weekend, the City of Detroit has a fun, free event planned for families to celebrate.

Easter Fun Fest 2024 is set for Saturday, March 30. It will take place at Crowell Recreation Center, at 16630 Lasher Road, from 1-5 p.m.

The event will include an Easter egg hunt, carnival rides and games, a traveling circus, a giant high-velocity slide, face paint, live music, giveaways, community resources, and much more.

And of course, the Easter bunny will make an appearance.

"We are hosting the ultimate Easter carnival, featuring a big top circus. We'll have a bike and basket giveaway. We have over 200 bikes, 200 helmets, over 600 Easter baskets – that's totally, totally free," said Shayla McElroy, Detroit's recreation events manager.

This year, Bedrock is helping kick things up a notch by sponsoring the bike and basket giveaway. It’s first come first serve, so plan on getting there early if your kids are looking for some new wheels.

(The Detroit Parks and Recreation Department)

About 40,000 people attended the Easter Fun Fest in 2023. Even more are expected to show up this year.

There is something for everyone.

"We have over 30,000 eggs for our Easter egg hunt, and it'll be for all ages – so ages three to about 14 years old," McElroy said. "We also have some golden eggs that will help them to get a special prize."

The event's "Bunny Land" area is where attendees can take photos with the Easter bunny, enjoy the bunny petting zoo, and participate in several more Easter activities.

"You can have fun here at home," McElroy said. "And free is always better."

Food trucks and vendors will also be on-site, but are not free.

