Easter fun for kids, an adult-only egg hunt, and more things to do this weekend in Metro Detroit
Hop into Easter weekend with plans for the whole family!
Here's what's going on:
Bunnyville at the Detroit Zoo
- Friday, April 7 and Saturday, April 8
- Detroit Zoo in Royal Oak
Visit the zoo and celebrate Easter with live entertainment, photos with the Bunny, a golden egg hunt, and more.
Bunnyville is included with admission to the zoo.
Canterbury Eggstravaganza
- Friday, April 7 and Saturday, April 8
- Canterbury Village in Lake Orion
Celebrate Easter with an egg drop, lawn games, a petting zoo, photos with the Easter Bunny, and more fun.
Tickets are $7 and must be purchased in advance.
Detroit Easter Fun Fest
- Saturday, April 8 from noon to 4 p.m.
- Heilmann Recreation Center in Detroit
This free family event with the theme Welcome to Candy Land includes a Ferris wheel, pony rides, carnival games, visits with the Easter bunny, and lots more.
Easter Egg Hunt
- Saturday, April 8 from 3-4 p.m.
- Vreeland Park in Riverview
Search for 2,100 candy-filled eggs at the park. If you're lucky, you'll find the golden egg and win a special prize.
The Easter Bunny will be there for photos, too.
The Great Detroit History Easter Egg Hunt of Historic Fort Wayne
- Saturday, April 8 from 1:30-5 p.m.
- Fort Wayne in Detroit
This adult-only event includes a hunt for eggs in teams, history, and prizes for the teams that find the most eggs.
Tickets are $48 per person.