Easter fun for kids, an adult-only egg hunt, and more things to do this weekend in Metro Detroit

Hop into Easter weekend with plans for the whole family!

Here's what's going on:

Bunnyville at the Detroit Zoo

Friday, April 7 and Saturday, April 8

Detroit Zoo in Royal Oak

Visit the zoo and celebrate Easter with live entertainment, photos with the Bunny, a golden egg hunt, and more.

Bunnyville is included with admission to the zoo.

Canterbury Eggstravaganza

Friday, April 7 and Saturday, April 8

Canterbury Village in Lake Orion

Celebrate Easter with an egg drop, lawn games, a petting zoo, photos with the Easter Bunny, and more fun.

Tickets are $7 and must be purchased in advance.

Get tickets.

Detroit Easter Fun Fest

Saturday, April 8 from noon to 4 p.m.

Heilmann Recreation Center in Detroit

This free family event with the theme Welcome to Candy Land includes a Ferris wheel, pony rides, carnival games, visits with the Easter bunny, and lots more.

See what to expect.

Easter Egg Hunt

Saturday, April 8 from 3-4 p.m.

Vreeland Park in Riverview

Search for 2,100 candy-filled eggs at the park. If you're lucky, you'll find the golden egg and win a special prize.

The Easter Bunny will be there for photos, too.

The Great Detroit History Easter Egg Hunt of Historic Fort Wayne

Saturday, April 8 from 1:30-5 p.m.

Fort Wayne in Detroit

This adult-only event includes a hunt for eggs in teams, history, and prizes for the teams that find the most eggs.

Tickets are $48 per person.

Learn more and get tickets.