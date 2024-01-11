Eastern Market Brewing Co. releasing 2 new paczki beers -- How to pre-order

article

Now is your chance to get your hands on Eastern Market Brewing Co.'s paczki beers, popular brews that sell out in a day each year.

This year's releases include cherry and lemon. These blonde ales are brewed with fruit and vanilla cream.

"Back in 2021, we stumbled on something special. We made a small, one-off batch of Pączki Beer and it sold out immediately. Then in 2022, we doubled our production, and again, sold out," said Dayne Bartscht, the founder of Eastern Market Brewing Co. "Last year, we doubled production one more time, and moved to a pre-order process limiting how much each customer could buy. Sold out. We had no idea how much Detroiters loved Pączki but we sure do now. It’s wonderful."

Four-packs of the beers are now available to pre-order here.

"Retail partners ordered so much Pączki Beer this year, we had to buy more fermenters," said Pauline Knighton-Prueter, the vice president of sales and marketing. "We’ve weighed all that interest with both the growth of our self-distribution business and a spike in January sales of our N/A beer. While good problems to have, the pre-order is limited and likely to sell out faster than last year."

Pre-orders close at 11:59 p.m. and can be picked up between Feb. 7-13 at the Detroit brewery.