Eastern Market has always been a showcase for entrepreneurs - standing the test of time

Best known for flower days, farmer’s markets and Lions tailgates, Detroit’s Eastern Market has a rich history dating back to the 1800s.

If you've been there before, you likely think of the sheds - a hub for vendors to set up shop looking for fresh and local goods.

The backstory:

"On a busy Saturday during the summer months, you will see several hundred businesses or vendors in the sheds," said Katy Trudeau.

The market itself has always been a way to get fresh food to an area that is often underserved - and while much has changed in the past century, some things remain.

"One of the things that all types of entrepreneurs are attracted to at Eastern Market, is that entrepreneurial spirit that started over 100 years ago," she said.

That same spirit drew business owner Bethany Shorb to open Well Done Goods.

"It started here just as a workshop," Shorb said. "We do all of our screen printing in-house too."

Now, 20 years later, the workshop evolved to a brick and mortar location.

"We just continued to grow as demand arose," she said.

It’s a similar story for the owner of Shops on Top, Deron Washington, he jumped at the chance to be a part of the rich history.

"I used to come to Eastern Market as a kid and I'm like wow, now I've got a business here in Eastern Market," said Deron Washington. "What a blessing."

Both Washington and Shorb have learned, it’s easy to get customers when the sheds are open - the trick is giving people a reason to come back when they are closed.

"I definitely lean into the customer service, but I do have some nice merchandise too," Washington said. "We (asked) what can we come up with in terms of our brand and we say, 'Y not Detroit'?"

Whether it is building a brand, or being able to pivot to meet a need, success at Eastern Market is about carving your own path.

"We constantly adapted. During Covid we made wild screen-printed ties and T-shirts and no one was wearing ties when they're in front of their Zoom computer, they are wearing sweatpants, so we started making masks."

As for the bread and butter at Eastern Market, you can find it, and so much more, at one of the many sheds which are transformed during the weekends and summertime.

"We brought back our Tuesday Summer Market and kicked off the Sunday Summer Markets on Sunday," Trudeau said.

Market Days are a staple and something customers have come to rely on.

"It’s a really important commercial district to Detroit and the region's economy, but we also have to be attracting more residents in and around the area," she said.

And more people means more opportunity. Vendors are always welcome, and the application process can be done online from mid-February to May 1st. CLICK HERE FOR MORE INFORMATION.

"Get on our website and check that out," she said.

Trudeau added that it fills up quick.

"We generally keep a waiting list of vendors to sell in the Saturday market," she said.

Right now Eastern Market has plans to grow right alongside the neighborhood starting construction on Shed 7 this summer.