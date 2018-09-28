Annual Holiday Jubilee Dec. 2
video

Annual Holiday Jubilee Dec. 2

Chef Bobby and Michelle Agosta, Chair of the Holiday Jubilee and Junior League Detroit member, join us in the FOX 2 Cooking School.

Detroit Design Festival Sept. 21-25
video

Detroit Design Festival Sept. 21-25

Olga Stella, Executive Director with the Detroit Creative Corridor Center, and designer Abigail Murray joins us on The Nine to tell us more about the event.

Detroit Burger Brawl August 27
video

Detroit Burger Brawl August 27

Scott Rutterbush, the organizer of Detroit Burger Brawl, joins us in the FOX 2 Cooking School to talk burgers with Chef Ryan Prentiss from Townhouse.