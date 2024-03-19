Eastern Michigan student food pantry needs donations as demand surges

Swoop's Food Pantry on the campus of Eastern Michigan University is in dire need of support - and as demand increases the shelves need help to get restocked.

One such student who relies on Swoop's is Casey Lamont manages to keep her busy life on track, but an unexpected issue with her transportation threw her a curve ball.

"Last semester I ended up having to get a new car, so I had a new car note added to my monthly bills," said Lamont.

It was a financial setback that Lamont, a graduate student and grad assistant at Easter Michigan, had to figure out how to juggle.

"I think there was a week or two that things were getting cut so close, that without these resources, I would not have consistent meals and I would not have had a full stomach to do my schoolwork," she said.

Those resources Casey is so grateful for are found at Swoop's Food Pantry located on EMU's campus.

"They had meat, fresh vegetables milk," she said. "It saved me so much money my grocery bill went from maybe $100-$150 a week to $60 a week."

That’s because the resources found at Swoop's won’t cost students anything.

"Totally free," said Cassidy Cartwright. "Folks fill out an intake, we do it once an academic year. And then they just come in, grab a bag, grab a box and pick out what they need."

But as the cost of everyday items continues to rise, more and more students are relying on this food pantry.

"We have gone from seeing 55 shoppers a day during the summer on average to now seeing about 90 shoppers plus per day," said Cartwright, Swoop's Food Pantry.

This food pantry which serves as a lifeline for so many is now in need of help.

"Regardless of inflation, it’s important that we provide this resource to students," she said.

Swoop's Food Pantry launched a food drive called Stock Swoop's Shelves from now until March 22nd, and you can help by making a donation.

"We also have an Amazon wishlist and we have monetary donations and all of that is in our website," Cartwright said.

To learn more about the donation process, go here to their website.

This food pantry also has a lounge so students can come in grab tea, coffee, and snacks for free and then sit down and study.

"Just knowing that this is a resource that helps me meet my own personal needs," she said. "But also those of my friends, is something I’m really grateful for."



