Eastern Michigan University and Henry Ford College launch new program to provide guaranteed transfers

Embarking on a higher education journey from Henry Ford College (HFC) to Eastern Michigan University (EMU) is now more streamlined thanks to the Learn4ward to Eastern Michigan University guaranteed transfer program. This initiative offers HFC students a seamless transfer experience that paves the way for attaining both an associate degree and a bachelor’s degree within four to six years.

Leaders from both institutions will celebrate this partnership at 10 a.m. on Tuesday, March 19, at Eastern Michigan’s Welch Hall, room 205.

Learn4ward to Eastern Michigan University provides a guaranteed transfer pathway to a bachelor's degree. It offers a three-year tuition freeze at HFC and resources at both institutions designed to support student success.

"Henry Ford College has been a longstanding and important partner to Eastern Michigan University for many years," said Eastern Michigan University President James Smith. "We understand that for many students, navigating the transfer experience can seem challenging. This collaboration with HFC provides students with comprehensive guidance and resources from the start of their college journey, ensuring they are well-equipped for academic success."

The program allows EMU to offer guaranteed admission to any HFC student with at least a 2.0 GPA, 60 credit hours, and an associate degree in arts, business, science, applied science, or general studies.

"Eastern Michigan University warmly welcomes Henry Ford College students and provides them with pathways to high-quality bachelor's degrees," said HFC President Russ Kavalhuna. "This is why we are pleased to partner with EMU on the new Learn4ward guaranteed transfer program. This allows us to remove any barriers to transfer and encourage more students to earn degrees that will lead to rewarding, high-paying careers, while also retaining talent in Michigan."

In addition to the transfer process, Learn4ward to Eastern Michigan University offers many advantages, such as enhanced career advising, EMU scholarship opportunities, access to academic resources and athletic events, and degree-tracking resources.

For more information about Learn4ward to Eastern Michigan University, visit the Henry Ford College website at hfcc.edu/learn4ward.