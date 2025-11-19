Eastern Michigan University helps gift food box to man turned away at food drive

The Brief Johnny called FOX 2 on Tuesday because he was on foot and was turned away from a food distribution site that could only help people in cars. FOX 2 had a bag full of goodies, including a pie, squash, yams, potatoes, and everything Johnny needed for his family to have a very happy holiday.



The FOX 2 Problem Solvers received a call from someone about an issue involving food insecurity.

Why you should care:

Johnny called FOX 2 on Tuesday because he was on foot and was turned away from a food distribution site that could only help people in cars. Editor Connie took that call, and Johnny was very frustrated because, unfortunately, he didn't have any food.

"I didn't have any food yesterday, and I went all the way over to a particular place to get some food, and I was turned away because I didn't have a car, and I thought that was wrong," he said.

Johnny's story became a topic FOX 2's morning news meeting, and executive producer, Tracy, felt that we needed to do something. So when FOX 2's Ingrid Kelley was assigned a story to go up to Eastern Michigan University for their food distribution, which will take place on Thursday, she wanted to know if they would be able to provide a food bag.

The answer was yes.

FOX 2 had a bag full of goodies, including a pie, squash, yams, potatoes, and everything Johnny needed for his family to have a very happy holiday.

