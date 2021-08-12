Eastern Michigan University introduces COVID-19 vaccine incentive drawings for students, staff

article

Eastern Michigan University introduced the Get the Vax to Win program to encourage students and staff to receive the COVID-19 vaccine.

Students and employees are eligible to participate if they are fully vaccinated. See the prizes that will be given away below.

To participate, you must certify that you are fully vaccinated by 5 p.m. Oct. 8 to automatically be entered in the drawing.

Eastern Michigan has mandated the vaccine only for those who will be living on campus in university housing. Students living on campus must submit proof of vaccination by Sept. 30.

Student prizes:

$5,000 credit to your student account (5 students will win)

$1,000 credit to your student account (20 students will win)

Google Pixelbook Go 13.3" computer (5 students will win)

Free on-campus housing for one semester (10 students will win)

Free on-campus parking permit for one semester (10 students will win)

$100 gift card to the EMU Bookstore (20 students will win)

$100 credit to be used at EMU Dining (50 students will win)

Employee prizes:

