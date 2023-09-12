It's not a pretty sight at the 38th District Court in Eastponte where locked doors were the only thing keeping visitors from a repulsive discovery.

A putrid combination of sewage issues and broken air conditioning means the public building was left to swelter as a stench lingered in the hallways. According to the Macomb County prosecutor, it's even making people sick.

"The smell is outrageous," said Pete Lucido. "They can't take the odor, they're getting headaches, they have problems breathing."

Tanya Wimberly of Warren made the discovery Tuesday when she tried to enter the courthouse. She was there to support her friend and bring in evidence to help her case.

Instead she was met with a sign taped on the door that warned of "building issues" keeping the building closed. Instead, cases will be held remotely.

"This is ridiculous. There's no way the courthouse should be closed," she said. "(I'm) stuck out here. And she's stuck in jail,"

Lucido has pressed the city to figure out what's going on. So has FOX 2, but requests for comment went unanswered Tuesday.

"Maybe when there's been a power outage for a short period of time, maybe a day, but we're going into weeks now," he said.