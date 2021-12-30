Eastpointe man dies after 'possibly intentional' crash into Belle Isle statue

article

An Eastpointe man died Wednesday after crashing into a statue on Belle Isle, police said.

Michigan State Police said the crash was possibly intentional after a DNR Conservation Officer observed a vehicle traveling at a high rate of speed without headlights and hitting a statue at the intersection of Central and Inselruhe Avenue.

The statue, showing Alpheus Starkey Williams, depicts a former Mexican-American War and American Civil War veteran from Detroit.

Police said following the crash that conservation officers were able to get the driver out of the car before it caught fire.

The driver was unresponsive and CPR was performed at the scene before EMS arrived.

RELATED: A New T-Mobile scam involves SIM cards, experts say

The man, identified as a 56-year-old was transported to the hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Advertisement

His next of kin were notified and an investigation is ongoing.