Eastpointe mayor gets 6 months probation for small business fraud with $10K Covid money

article

Outgoing Eastpointe Mayor Monique Owens was sentenced to six months probation for fraudulently applying for a $10,000 grant under the "CARES ACT Small Business Fund" on Thursday.

Owens lied that her business was 51% veteran-owned and had between 100-249 employees. In September 2023, Owens pleaded no contest to Making a False Statement, a one-year misdemeanor, and paid $10,000 in restitution to Macomb County.

Today, she was sentenced by Macomb County Circuit Court Judge Jennifer Faunce. Faunce sentenced Owens to six months non-reporting probation and 100 hours of community service at a nonprofit organization.

"The Macomb County Prosecutor’s Office policy requires every defendant to pay restitution in advance of a plea, to ensure that the victim is made financially whole. Monique Owens, like any other defendant, was held responsible for her actions and required to pay full restitution before her plea," it said in a release.

Owens was defeated in the August primary and failed to advance to Tuesday's general election, which saw Michael Klinefelt elected.

"The oath to uphold the law is sworn with the understanding that no one is above the law," said Macomb County Prosecutor Peter J. Lucido. "As we honor Veterans Day, my office stands firm in its commitment to the people - to prosecute without hesitation and to hold accountable those who have betrayed the public trust, ensuring that benefits meant for veterans are not lost to fraud.

"The Macomb County Prosecutor’s office represents the people. We are committed to achieving justice and following the laws of the State of Michigan."

The CARES Act was a $2.2 trillion economic stimulus bill signed into law by then-President Donald Trump in March 2020 to assist communities during the COVID-19 pandemic.

At the time Owens was charged last March, her attorney, Scott Weinberg said "There's no proof that Owens did anything wrong and they'll see the process through in court."

Since Owens was sworn in as the city's first Black female mayor in 2021, her time in office has been embattled. First, a heated back-and-forth involved an alleged assault with a council member, then a federal lawsuit claimed she silenced members of the public at city meetings. And last January, she told residents of the city to 'blame themselves' for the high crime rate.



