The suspect in the fatal stabbing of a McDonald's manager and 39-year-old mother of six appeared in court for her arraignment Friday.

Afeni Muhammad was given a $25 million bond after being arraigned on two felony charges, including murder.

What we know:

The 26-year-old Eastpointe woman was arraigned on counts of first-degree murder and carrying a dangerous weapon with unlawful intent after she allegedly stabbed a McDonald's manager to death.

Judge Kathleen Galen gave Muhammad a $25 million cash bond after considering her a high flight risk and a danger to the community.

According to the prosecutor, she stabbed the victim up to 15 times with a kitchen knife she found in her car. The weapon had a blade more than 3 inches long.

According to witnesses, when she arrived at the restaurant, she wore a mask and assaulted the manager. One person who saw the assault told FOX 2 on Thursday she knew who the individual was based on her hands.

Her defense attorney said she was a high school graduate who was taking online classes for physical therapy.

The backstory:

A dispute between employees at McDonald's turned deadly Thursday morning when a woman stabbed her manager to death before attempting to flee.

She was detained by a customer who was at the drive-thru, who allegedly fired his gun to break up the fight before holding her to the ground. Police arrived soon after.

The victim, identified as 39-year-old Jennifer Harris, had worked at the location for 15 years according to her family. Read more here.

What's next:

The preliminary hearing is scheduled for July 30 while Muhammad's probable cause conference is July 23.