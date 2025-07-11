Expand / Collapse search

Eastpointe McDonald's stabbing suspect given $25M bond

By Jack Nissen
Published  July 11, 2025 12:52pm EDT
Crime and Public Safety
Woman charged with stabbing Eastpointe McDonald's manager charged with murder

Afeni Muhammad, 26, of Eastpointe was arraigned on two counts of murder and carrying a dangerous weapon with unlawful intent a day after she allegedly stabbed her manager at McDonald's to death.

The Brief

    • The McDonald's employee who allegedly stabbed her manager to death appeared in court for her arraignment Friday.
    • The woman was sent home before returning and assaulting her co-worker, later identified as 39-year-old Jennifer Harris, a mother of six.
    • Afeni Muhammad is charged with murder and carrying a dangerous weapon with unlawful intent. She was given a $250 million bond.

EASTPOINTE, Mich. (FOX 2) - The suspect in the fatal stabbing of a McDonald's manager and 39-year-old mother of six appeared in court for her arraignment Friday. 

Afeni Muhammad was given a $25 million bond after being arraigned on two felony charges, including murder.

What we know:

The 26-year-old Eastpointe woman was arraigned on counts of first-degree murder and carrying a dangerous weapon with unlawful intent after she allegedly stabbed a McDonald's manager to death.

Judge Kathleen Galen gave Muhammad a $25 million cash bond after considering her a high flight risk and a danger to the community.

According to the prosecutor, she stabbed the victim up to 15 times with a kitchen knife she found in her car. The weapon had a blade more than 3 inches long.

According to witnesses, when she arrived at the restaurant, she wore a mask and assaulted the manager. One person who saw the assault told FOX 2 on Thursday she knew who the individual was based on her hands. 

Her defense attorney said she was a high school graduate who was taking online classes for physical therapy. 

The backstory:

A dispute between employees at McDonald's turned deadly Thursday morning when a woman stabbed her manager to death before attempting to flee. 

She was detained by a customer who was at the drive-thru, who allegedly fired his gun to break up the fight before holding her to the ground. Police arrived soon after.

The victim, identified as 39-year-old Jennifer Harris, had worked at the location for 15 years according to her family. Read more here.

What's next:

The preliminary hearing is scheduled for July 30 while Muhammad's probable cause conference is July 23. 

The Source: Previous reporting and a court arraignment were used for this story. 

