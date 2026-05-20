Eastpointe police searching for endangered 17-year-old who left home in unknown SUV

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The Brief Eastpointe police are searching for a 17-year-old man who left home in an unknown SUV. Noah Winters was last seen on May 14. A parent who reported him missing said they later received messages about that he was possibly deceased.



Eastpointe Police are searching for a 17-year-old man who left a home in an unknown SUV and went missing earlier in May.

He was last seen on May 14.

Noah Winters was reported missing by his parent, who lived in Eastpointe, who later received multiple messages on social media that he had died. The messages included that he had been left in a vacant house somewhere in Detroit.

The Eastpointe Police Department said Noah was last seen wearing a brown sweatshirt with red graphics on the fabric.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the department at 586-445-5100 x1025.

He was last seen in the 23000 Block of Saxony.