Eastpointe woman in custody after deadly Redford stabbing

An Eastpointe woman was arrested Thursday after allegedly stabbing and killing a man during a fight in Redford Township.

Police were called to the area of Cathedral and Wormer streets on a report of a stabbing around 12:15 a.m. When officers arrived, they found a 52-year-old Redford man suffering a stab wound to the chest. He was taken to a hospital, where he died.

Investigators determined the suspect was a 47-year-old Eastpointe woman, and searched her home around 8 a.m. She was arrested without incident at her home.

Police said the suspect and victim had a previous domestic relationship, and there is no threat to the public.

An investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to contact Redford police at 313-387-2551 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-SPEAK-UP.