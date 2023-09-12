Eastside Catholic High School Reunion football game features Novi CC, Warren De La Salle Sept. 22

The Eastside Catholic High School Reunion football game kicks off Sept. 22 bringing together former student-athletes of closed high schools.

Novi Detroit Catholic Central plays Warren De La Salle at Tom Adams Field on the campus of Wayne State University.

The new event celebrates the storied history of the Detroit Catholic League as football players and alumni from about 40 closed schools from the east side are encouraged to attend.

Warren De La Salle Football Coach Dan Rohn stopped by FOX 2 to talk about the big game.

"We're going to do a tailgate, announce the teams and try to build on this," Rohn said. "We don't want this just to be about football, we want it to be about the great tradition of the Catholic League."

The Catholic League is a 100-year tradition.

"We are supported by Born in Detroit, even though there aren't many Catholic Schools still in the City of Detroit, like there was at one time," he said. "But the support from Born in Detroit, with Catholic Central, De La Salle, everybody that was part of it at one time. We have to hold onto that. We have to honor those players and people who were part of it and built this great program and great tradition that we have now."

At halftime of the game there will be representatives from each school to be honored.

For more information check out detroitcatholic.com or the De La Salle website where you can register. Questions can also be answered by calling De La Salle at 586-778-2207 or

586-498-1628.

Those wanting more info can call Dennis Koch, alumni director at De La Salle Collegiate, at (586) 541-6221; or email him at DKoch@DeLaSallehs.com.

The following east-side Catholic schools will be honored: