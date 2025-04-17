Ecorse man sentenced to multiple years behind bars in horrendous sexual assault case

The Brief 52-year-old Michael Holcomb was sentenced to 50–75 years behind bars for a sexual assault case involving three victims. The brutality of the case was discussed in court on Thursday where Holcomb showed no emotion. One of the women also said in court what happened left her sister’s life shattered.



A 52-year-old Ecorse man was sentenced to multiple years behind bars for a horrendous sexual assault case involving three victims.

FOX 2 was in court on Thursday for the emotional sentencing.

What they're saying:

The Allen Park police chief said this was one of the worst cases he’d seen in 28 years. Michael Holcomb sexually assaulted a 13-year-old and two elderly sisters, torture, strangulation, beating and rape. FOX 2 was asked not to film the victims' impact statements.

But we want to warn you, the details are still very hard to read.

The brutality of the case was discussed in court Thursday where Holcomb showed no emotion, cold and callous, even as he listened to what he did, listening to an elderly women talking about being raped, beaten and tortured. It was a case so atrocious, that the men and women who responded are also still trying to make sense of it all.

The crimes shook two cities, two cited in one day, with three victims.

The backstory:

Two elderly sisters, ages 85 and 78, were randomly attacked inside their own Dearborn home. They were tied up, sexually assaulted, until one of the women broke free, running naked through the neighborhood, for her life.

Just hours before that, a 13-year-old girl was assaulted in Allen Park.

What's next:

The man was convicted in the case and was sentenced to multiple years behind bars.

52-year-old Michael Holcomb was found guilty of;

Torture

1st degree sexual assault charges

Unlawful imprisonment

Assault with intent to do great bodily harm

Plus lifetime monitoring as a sex offender

One of the women also said in court what happened left her sister’s life shattered.

