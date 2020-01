Edible Wow is kicking off its Supper Club on Jan. 21 at Cafe Cortina in Farmington.

The Supper Club is going to be every third Tuesday at rotating venues with limited seating.

Chef Maxcel Hardy of Coop Caribbean Fusion joined us on The Nine to tell us more.

For tickets and more information, click here or call Cafe Cortina.